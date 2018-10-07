Rose-Hulman wins on homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a happy homecoming for Rose-Hulman as the Fightin' Engineers defeated Bluffton 23-14 in front of a big crowd on Saturday.

The Rose-Hulman defense took a commanding lead late on a 45-yard pick six by Mitchell Kelley. The interception put the Engineers up 23-14 with just more than two minutes left on the clock.

The defense would later shut down a comeback chance with another interception in the endzone. In total, the Engineer defensive backs picked off Bluffton five times in the contest.

Garrett Wight led the offensive attack at running back for Rose-Hulman. The junior rushed for 116 yards and two touchdown, including a third quarter run that gave the Engineers a 16-14 advantage.

Rose-Hulman takes a week off before returning home for a 1:30 p.m. contest against Anderson on Saturday, October 20.