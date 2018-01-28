Rose-Hulman pulls Saturday sweep over Transy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rose-Hulman men's and women's basketball teams earned key conference wins Saturday as the Engineers swept Transylvania in a doubleheader.

The women were up first, notching their 14th consecutive win with a 68-56 victory and remaining unbeaten in league play. Abby Bromenschenkel and Alyzia Dilworth eached contributed 13 points for the Engineers.

In the men's showdown, Rose-Hulman edged the Pioneers 70-69 to remain in a tie for first in the HCAC. Terre Haute native Charlie Aimone led the team with 19 points and ten rebounds.