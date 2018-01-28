wx_icon Terre Haute 28°

wx_icon Robinson 24°

wx_icon Zionsville 27°

wx_icon Rockville 28°

wx_icon Casey 38°

wx_icon Brazil 28°

wx_icon Marshall 28°

Clear

Rose-Hulman pulls Saturday sweep over Transy

The Rose-Hulman men's and women's basketball teams earned key conference wins Saturday as the Engineers swept Transylvania in a doubleheader.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 12:26 AM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 12:26 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Rose-Hulman men's and women's basketball teams earned key conference wins Saturday as the Engineers swept Transylvania in a doubleheader.

Scroll for more content...

The women were up first, notching their 14th consecutive win with a 68-56 victory and remaining unbeaten in league play. Abby Bromenschenkel and Alyzia Dilworth eached contributed 13 points for the Engineers.

In the men's showdown, Rose-Hulman edged the Pioneers 70-69 to remain in a tie for first in the HCAC. Terre Haute native Charlie Aimone led the team with 19 points and ten rebounds. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It