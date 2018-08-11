Clear

Rose-Hulman opens practice

The Engineers' main goal is to reclaim the league crown and return to the NCAA D-III playoffs.

Posted: Aug. 11, 2018 11:49 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Senior Mike Riley led all of college football in sacks last season, but the Rose-Hulman linebacker put that behind him Saturday when the Engineers opened practice for the 2018 season.

For the first time this fall, Rose-Hulman football hit the practice field as a squad as they get ready for the upcoming year.

With Riley back leading the defense, head coach Jeff Sokol knows he's got a guy he can count on.

But returners on offense also have the Engineers poised for a big season. Sophomore Andrew Dion returns to quarterback the squad after winning the starting job last season. Plus, junior Garrett Wight returns to the Rose-Hulman backfield after leading the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in rushing yard a season ago.

The preseason poll has the Engineers picked to finish second in HCAC, but the guys at Rose-Hulman would probably disagree. They say the main goal is to reclaim the league crown and return to the NCAA D-III playoffs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Zionsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart