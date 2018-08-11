TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Senior Mike Riley led all of college football in sacks last season, but the Rose-Hulman linebacker put that behind him Saturday when the Engineers opened practice for the 2018 season.
For the first time this fall, Rose-Hulman football hit the practice field as a squad as they get ready for the upcoming year.
With Riley back leading the defense, head coach Jeff Sokol knows he's got a guy he can count on.
But returners on offense also have the Engineers poised for a big season. Sophomore Andrew Dion returns to quarterback the squad after winning the starting job last season. Plus, junior Garrett Wight returns to the Rose-Hulman backfield after leading the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in rushing yard a season ago.
The preseason poll has the Engineers picked to finish second in HCAC, but the guys at Rose-Hulman would probably disagree. They say the main goal is to reclaim the league crown and return to the NCAA D-III playoffs.
Related Content
- Rose-Hulman opens practice
- Rose-Hulman beats Franklin
- Rose-Hulman men beat Manchester
- Rose-Hulman continues hot streak
- Rose-Hulman men and women sweep Defiance
- Rose-Hulman women stay perfect at home
- Rose-Hulman splits doubleheader with Bluffton
- Rose-Hulman pulls Saturday sweep over Transy
- Rose-Hulman men fall in HCAC final
- Rose-Hulman women beat Franklin to clinch share of HCAC Title