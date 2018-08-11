Rose-Hulman opens practice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Senior Mike Riley led all of college football in sacks last season, but the Rose-Hulman linebacker put that behind him Saturday when the Engineers opened practice for the 2018 season.

For the first time this fall, Rose-Hulman football hit the practice field as a squad as they get ready for the upcoming year.

With Riley back leading the defense, head coach Jeff Sokol knows he's got a guy he can count on.

But returners on offense also have the Engineers poised for a big season. Sophomore Andrew Dion returns to quarterback the squad after winning the starting job last season. Plus, junior Garrett Wight returns to the Rose-Hulman backfield after leading the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference in rushing yard a season ago.

The preseason poll has the Engineers picked to finish second in HCAC, but the guys at Rose-Hulman would probably disagree. They say the main goal is to reclaim the league crown and return to the NCAA D-III playoffs.