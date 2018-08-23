Clear

High expectations for Rose offense

Returners bring big goals for Engineer offense.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 11:41 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman football opens the season in ten days with a big challenge against defending national champion Mount Union. The Purple Raiders gave up fewer than 13 points per game last season, but the Engineer offense might be up to the task.

