Rose-Hulman drops home opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman football dropped its second game of the season Saturday night with a 43-19 loss to Rhodes.
The Engineers fall to 0-2 on the year. Rose begins conference play next Saturday at Mt. St. Joseph.
