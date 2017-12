TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After going winless in November, Rose-Hulman men's basketball continued it's red-hot December run. The Engineers won their fourth-straight game Thursday with a 76-65 win over Wabash.

Rose-Hulman trailed by four points at the half, but outscored the Little Giants 45-30 in the second half to rally for a win.

The Engineers were led by freshman Craig McGee, who scored 23 points in the contest.