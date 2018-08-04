Ron McBride returning to the sidelines at Bloomfield

Sports 10 has been informed Ron McBride will be an interim head coach for the Bloomfield boys basketball team next season. McBride coached the Cardinals from 1994-2009, winning 228 games. During his previous time with the Cards he also won seven sectionals, three regionals and one semi-state championship.
