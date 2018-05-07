Clear

Romero Harris healthy and producing again for Sycamores

ISU junior hit .500, with two homers and six RBI this past weekend against SIU

Posted: May. 7, 2018 8:19 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2018 8:19 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
After missing more than a month with a broken bone in his hand, the Sycamores Romero Harris returned last week and produced.  In his first MVC series of the season Harris hit .500 at Southern Illinois, with two homers and six RBI. For the season Romero has had some pop in his bat, connecting on seven homers in 20 games this year.

