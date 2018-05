Monday night New Albany senior Romeo Langford ended months of speculation and announced his college decision. The 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball winner is heading to Bloomington to play for IU. Langford picked the Hoosiers over Kansas and Vanderbilt.

ESPN ranks the senior the fifth best player in the 2018 class. He finished his career at New Albany as one of just four players to ever score 3,000 or more points in Indiana High School boys basketball history.