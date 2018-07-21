Rockville pulls upset, Clinton eliminated in Legion regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The American Legion baseball Terre Haute regional continued Wednesday at Jennings Field at North Vigo High School.

Scroll for more content...

The host team Wayne Newton Post 346 suffered an upset for the second year in a row at the hands of Rockville Post 48. Rockville advanced to the regional final with a 3-2 vicory.

Sullivan Post 139 eliminated Clinton Post 140 in the late game with an 11-5 win.