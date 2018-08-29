Robinson to honor Meyers Leonard

Robinson High School is set to honor the best basketball player in their schools history. Next Friday, September 7th before the Robinson home football game against Flora, the school will retire Meyers Leonard jersey. The ceremony will take place at 6:30(CT) on the field. In 2010 Leonard led the Maroons to the 2A State Championship. The Portland Trail Blazers took the seven-footer with the 11th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
