Robinson advances in consolation bracket

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Robinson advanced in the consolation bracket of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic with a Thursday morning win over Rockville. The Maroons took it 66-55.

The 11-point win was the smallest margin of victory so far in this year's Classic.

Walker Sandschafer scored 26 points for the Maroons in the win. Rockville junior Landon Newnum led all scorers with 29 points in the loss.

Robinson moves on in the consolation semifinals and will face the winner of Northview-Sullivan at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Rox have one more game Thursday morning at 10 a.m. against the loser of that game.