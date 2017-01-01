wx_icon Terre Haute

Robinson advances in consolation bracket

Walker Sandschafer scored 26 points for the Maroons in the win. Rockville junior Landon Newnum led all scorers with 29 points in the loss.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2017 11:24 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2017 11:24 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Robinson advanced in the consolation bracket of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic with a Thursday morning win over Rockville. The Maroons took it 66-55.

The 11-point win was the smallest margin of victory so far in this year's Classic.

Robinson moves on in the consolation semifinals and will face the winner of Northview-Sullivan at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Rox have one more game Thursday morning at 10 a.m. against the loser of that game.

