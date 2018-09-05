Robert Tonayn ready for NFL season

For the first time since 2000, a Indiana State Sycamore has made an opening day NFL roster. Robert Tonyan, a tight end made the Green Bay Packers 53-man roster. The rookie opens his season Sunday night, at home against the Chicago Bears.
