Former Terre Haute North star Ricky Brookins is entering his final season with the Indiana Hoosiers. The senior isn't expected to start at running back, but should see the field plenty. He's also one of the oldest members on the team and a great leader.
Related Content
- Ricky Brookins ready to be leader for Hoosiers
- Ricky Brookins nominated for prestigious award
- Timmy Herrin pitching great for Hoosiers
- Vincennes Lincoln ready for Jasper
- Newton volleyball ready for State Finals
- THN-THS ready for Crown Trophy Game
- THN-THS ready for Shoe Trophy game
- Josh Phegley ready for sixth MLB season
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- TH South ready for Bloomington South
Scroll for more content...