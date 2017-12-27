Richardson leads OV to Classic win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Owen Valley opened the 2017 Financial Wabash Valley Classic with a 60-43 win over Rockville.

Scroll for more content...

The Patriots jumped out to a big first quarter lead and Rockville never recovered.

Owen Valley junior Keaton Richardson scored 32 points in the victory, 26 of them coming in the second half. Rockville junior Landon Newnum scored 16 in the effort.

The Patriots will face the winner of South Vermillion and Robinson in the second round of the winners' bracket. The Rox face the loser between the Wildcats and Maroons.