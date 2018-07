TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex continued to run the Prospect League West Division Friday night with a 10-2 win over the Springfield Sliders.

The Rex scored four runs in the opening inning and added four more in the fourth to take a commanding lead over the Sliders.

Friday's win is the fifth in a row for the Rex, who lead the division by 1.5 games over Danville.