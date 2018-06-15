Clear

Rex walk off over Danville

Errors nearly cost the Rex the game, but Terre Haute managed an exciting 9-8 win with a walk off from Roby Enriquez.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex used an early outburst of runs to take control of Thursday night's game against Danville. Errors nearly cost the Rex the game, but Terre Haute managed an exciting 9-8 win with a walk off from Roby Enriquez.

Check out the video for Sports 10 highlights from the contest and reaction from Rex manager Tyler Wampler.

