TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After falling to a tie for the lead in the West Division of the Prospect League, the Terre Haute Rex got back on track with a blowout win over Springfield.

Terre Haute plated seven runs in the 2nd inning alone on their way to a 14-3 victory.

A Danville loss to Quincy on Friday night gave the Rex a one-game lead again in the division.