Clear

Rex reclaim Prospect League title

Drew Ashley's 10th inning RBI single gave the Rex the slight edge they needed to close out the series on the road.

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 12:10 AM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the second time in four years, Terre Haute is back on top.

It took extra innings, but the Terre Haute Rex defeated Kokomo Saturday to win the Prospect League championship. Drew Ashley's 10th inning RBI single gave the Rex the slight edge they needed to close out the series on the road.

With the win, the Rex become just the third franchise in Prospect League history to win multiple championships.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

Image

West Vigo-North Vermillion scrimmage

Image

Fay Spetter stepping down

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart