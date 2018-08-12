Rex reclaim Prospect League title

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the second time in four years, Terre Haute is back on top.

It took extra innings, but the Terre Haute Rex defeated Kokomo Saturday to win the Prospect League championship. Drew Ashley's 10th inning RBI single gave the Rex the slight edge they needed to close out the series on the road.

With the win, the Rex become just the third franchise in Prospect League history to win multiple championships.