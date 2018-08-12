TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the second time in four years, Terre Haute is back on top.
It took extra innings, but the Terre Haute Rex defeated Kokomo Saturday to win the Prospect League championship. Drew Ashley's 10th inning RBI single gave the Rex the slight edge they needed to close out the series on the road.
With the win, the Rex become just the third franchise in Prospect League history to win multiple championships.
Related Content
- Rex reclaim Prospect League title
- TH Rex advance to Prospect League Championship series
- TH Rex take game one of Prospect League Championship series
- Rex improve to best record in league
- Wampler comfortable leading Rex
- TH Rex beat Chillicothe
- Hannibal beats TH Rex
- TH Rex win home opener
- TH Rex improve to 3-0
- Rex walk off over Danville
Scroll for more content...