Rex improve to best record in league

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex continued the great start to their season Saturday with an 11-6 win over West Virginia. Coming into the contest, the Miners and Rex were both 7-2 and tied for the best record in the Prospect League.
Austin Weiler's grand slam in the third inning put the Rex in control of the game early, and they never relinquished that lead.
Terre Haute improves to 8-2 on the season. The Rex face West Virginia again Sunday at Bob Warn Field, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
