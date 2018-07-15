Clear

Rex collapse late and drop game to Danville

Despite the loss, the Rex still hold the league's best record at 24-14. They lead Danville in the West Division by two games.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 11:21 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - After building up a 6-0 lead by the 5th inning, the Terre Haute Rex gave up eight unanswered run in an uncharacteristic 8-6 loss to Danville on Friday night.

The Rex gave themselves a chance for another walk-off winner. Terre Haute loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th inning, trailing by two. But Lorenzo Elion hit into a game-ending double play as the Dans sealed the win.

Despite the loss, the Rex still hold the league's best record at 24-14. They lead Danville in the West Division by two games.

Terre Haute will go on the road Saturday for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch against Kokomo.

