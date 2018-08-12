Rex celebrate title win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Rex won their second Prospect League championship Saturday night with a 4-3 win over Kokomo in ten innings.
The Rex battled all season long and came out on top. Manager Tyler Wampler dedicated the win to a loyal fan base.
