Patriots fall in sectional title game

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - High hopes for a postseason run were dashed for Terre Haute North girls soccer on Saturday. The class 3A no. 16 Patriots dropped a 1-0 decision against 20th-ranked Bloomington South.
