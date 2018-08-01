Parke Heritage ready for inaugural football season

This season Parke Heritage will open their inaugural season of football. The program is made up for kids from Turkey Run and Rockville. The two schools consolidated, after they closed at the end of last year. Despite being a new program, the Wolves plan to be very competitive this season. They open Friday, August 17th at Seeger.
