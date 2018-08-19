Parke Heritage football wins program opener

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke Heritage football won the program's first-ever game Friday night with a convincing 51-14 win over Seeger.
Head Coach Brian Moore reacts to Sports 10 on just how significant this win was for his team.
