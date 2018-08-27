Parke Heritage earns first football ranking

For the first time in their programs history the Parke Heritage football team is ranked. The Wolves this week are ranked number 10 in the Indiana High School Football Coaches Association 1A poll. Parke Heritage is 2-0 in their inaugural season.
