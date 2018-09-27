Clear

Parke Heritage boys tennis wins historic sectional title

Wolves bring home schools very first sectional championship

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Parke Heritage boys tennis team beat North Montgomery 5-0 to win the schools very first sectional title in any sport.

