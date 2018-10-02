Parke Heritage boys tennis team win schools first regional game

The Parke Heritage boys tennis team beat South Putnam 3-2. The win marked the schools very first regional victory in any sport. Parke Heritage will now face Terre Haute South Wednesday in the regional championship.
