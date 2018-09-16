Paris wins key conference game over Red Hill

BRIDGEPORT, Ill. (WTHI) - In a battle of unbeaten teams in the Little Illini Conference, Paris defeated Red Hill 34-14.
The Tigers sealed the win with a fourth quarter takeaway by Coy Landrum.
