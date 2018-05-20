Home
Clear
Paris hands SV second loss
The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 10-2.
Posted: May. 19, 2018 11:07 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller
Scroll for more content...
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - After an undefeated start through the first 20 games, South Vermillion baseball picked up its second loss of the season at the hands of Paris. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 10-2.
