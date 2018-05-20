Clear

Paris hands SV second loss

The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 10-2.

Posted: May. 19, 2018 11:07 PM
Updated: May. 19, 2018 11:07 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - After an undefeated start through the first 20 games, South Vermillion baseball picked up its second loss of the season at the hands of Paris. The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 10-2.

