Painter helps at Lincoln camp

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - On the day the Indianapolis Colts opened training camp for the upcoming season, a former Colt quarterback returned to the Wabash Valley to work with area athletes.
Curtis Painter paid a visit to his alma mater, Vincennes Lincoln, to help with the Alices' annual football camp.
