Pacers Media Day

One season ago the Indiana Pacers were the surprise team in the NBA. They shocked everyone going 48-34 and finishing in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Expectations are much higher this season for the blue and gold, who are set to open training camp on Tuesday.
