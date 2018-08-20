Northview wins battle of unbeatens over Parke Heritage

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Northview volleyball defeated Parke Heritage 3 sets to 2 on Monday night.

The Knights took the first set 25-19. The Wolves answered in the second, winning 25-23. Northview regained the match lead with a 25-10 win in the third, but Parke Heritage leveled the match in the fourth set with a 25-20 win. Northview would close the match out in the fifth set, 15-10.