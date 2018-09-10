Clear

Northview volleyball wins at West Vigo

Lady Knights won 3-0

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The Northview volleyball team picked up a road WIC win Monday night, 3-0 at West Vigo.

