The Northview volleyball team picked up a road WIC win Monday night, 3-0 at West Vigo.
Related Content
- Northview volleyball wins at West Vigo
- West Vigo boys edge Northview
- Northview volleyball wins at TH North
- West Vigo 2nd at Northview wrestling invite
- Northview wins sectional opener
- Northview baseball hands West Vigo their first loss of season
- West Vigo wins tennis invite
- Northview softball wins at Linton
- Northview softball wins sectional opener
- Northview wins behind Braydon Tucker
Scroll for more content...