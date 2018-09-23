Northview soccer sweeps WIC

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Northview boys and girls soccer swept the WIC championships Saturday. The Knights' boys team defeated Cascade 2-1 in overtime and the girls shutout Edgewood 5-0.
