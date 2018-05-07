Northview fights back for walk-off win over Bloomington South.

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - After an error-filled top half of the seventh inning, Northview baseball had lost all momentum. The Knights faced a one-run deficit to Bloomington South once again, with just three outs left.

But after Braydon Tucker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game, the Knights had it back. And that's when Brigham Booe got his shot to win it. He took the third pitch of the at-bat deep to left field, dropping just shy of the fence for a walk-off double.

It was the first of two solid wins, 7-6 and 6-5, for the Knights Saturday against Bloomington South.