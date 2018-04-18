Clear

Northview baseball hands West Vigo their first loss of season

Knights won 8-2

Posted: Apr. 17, 2018 11:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 11:22 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
A big WIC baseball showdown took place  Tuesday in Brazil. Northview upset 3A, number 10 West Vigo 8-2.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Zionsville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
A Little Warmer with Showers Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It