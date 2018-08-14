Clear
Northview-THN football preview

Patriots and Knights open season against each other

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

This Friday the Indiana High School football season kicks off. One of the big games in the Wabash Valley has Northview hosting Terre Haute North. The Patriots have won nine straight over the Knights.

