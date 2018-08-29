Northview-Sullivan football preview

This Friday the top two football teams in the WIC will collide when 4A #12 Northview host 3A # 17 Sullivan. The Knights use to be the king of the conference, but the Arrows have won the WIC title each of the last two years.
