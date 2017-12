TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In one of the most anticipated first round matchups of the 2017 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, defeding champion Terre Haute North continued right where it left off.

The Patriots defeated Sullivan 54-34 behind a big effort from Richard Suggs. The North Vigo senior scored 19 points and controlled the lane in the win.

Terre Haute North will face Casey-Westfield Wednesday in the quarterfinals.