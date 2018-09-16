North's Bonilla wins golf sectional

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North's Nikki Bonilla finished as the low medalist in the girls' golf sectional at Forest Park. Terre Haute South won the event as a team. Full results can be found below.

Cloverdale 455

Samantha Shrum 85

Libby Dominguea 141

Grace Leonard 112

Michaela Nees 147

Gayle Baugh 117

Greencastle 450

Bailey Shuee 88

Molly Ramey 100

Kadence Shaner 113

Serena Patch 157

Jennifer Scott 149

Northview 363

Sophia Buell 88

Brooklee Bussing 88

Abigail Drake 91

Heidi Ehrlich 96

Lauretta Allen 104

Parke Heritage 456

Amanda Girdler 103

Hunner Shirley 125

Rachel Wirth 111

Karlee Jeffries 117

Jordyn Dowd 125

South Putnam 429

Drew Steffy 97

Leighla Hazlett 109

Kate McCammack 113

Kortnee Starks 134

Alex Steffy 110

South Vermillion 461

Abby Gross 120

Allison Schawitsch 104

Ashlyn Daniels 121

Bailey McCormick 116

Samantha Sexton 142

Terre Haute North Vigo 344

Nikki Bonilla 78

Claire Thrift 86

Victoria Mier 88

Gabriela Bonilla 92

Sarah Behnke 103

Terre Haute South Vigo 340

Hallie Baker 82

Mallory Snyder 84

Sophie Boyll 79

Sailor Myers 95

Grace Kidwell 98

West Vigo 491

Isabella Miller 113

Emily Noe 125

Aliyah Orten 133

Ashton Stewart 120