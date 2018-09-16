North's Bonilla wins golf sectional

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North's Nikki Bonilla finished as the low medalist in the girls' golf sectional at Forest Park. Terre Haute South won the event as a team. Full results can be found below.
Cloverdale 455
Samantha Shrum 85
Libby Dominguea 141
Grace Leonard 112
Michaela Nees 147
Gayle Baugh 117
Greencastle 450
Bailey Shuee 88
Molly Ramey 100
Kadence Shaner 113
Serena Patch 157
Jennifer Scott 149
Northview 363
Sophia Buell 88
Brooklee Bussing 88
Abigail Drake 91
Heidi Ehrlich 96
Lauretta Allen 104
Parke Heritage 456
Amanda Girdler 103
Hunner Shirley 125
Rachel Wirth 111
Karlee Jeffries 117
Jordyn Dowd 125
South Putnam 429
Drew Steffy 97
Leighla Hazlett 109
Kate McCammack 113
Kortnee Starks 134
Alex Steffy 110
South Vermillion 461
Abby Gross 120
Allison Schawitsch 104
Ashlyn Daniels 121
Bailey McCormick 116
Samantha Sexton 142
Terre Haute North Vigo 344
Nikki Bonilla 78
Claire Thrift 86
Victoria Mier 88
Gabriela Bonilla 92
Sarah Behnke 103
Terre Haute South Vigo 340
Hallie Baker 82
Mallory Snyder 84
Sophie Boyll 79
Sailor Myers 95
Grace Kidwell 98
West Vigo 491
Isabella Miller 113
Emily Noe 125
Aliyah Orten 133
Ashton Stewart 120
