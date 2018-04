WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute North softball picked up a road win Wednesday against county rival West Vigo. The Patriots held on for a 3-1 win on the road.

Tristlyn Blackburn got the Patriots on the board first with an RBI-double to left field in the first inning. Terre Haute North would plate two more runs in the fifth on a past ball.