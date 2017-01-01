North comes away with strong win over Casey

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute North Patriots added another win their First Financial Wabash Valley Classic streak. The three-time defending champs defeated Casey-Westfield 65-51.

Scroll for more content...

The Warriors trailed by one with 4:31 to play in the 3rd quarter, but North's Cayman Hayes helped the Patriots pull away. Hayes scored a career-high 20 points for the Pats, while Richard Suggs added 15. Casey's Luke Richards posted 16 points in the loss.

Terre Haute North will take on Owen Valley in the first semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. The Warriors take on South Vermillion in a play-in for the 5th-place game. Tip off for that one is set for 4 p.m.