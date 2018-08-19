North Vermillion holds off Bosse

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - North Vermillion football opened the 2018 season with a win Saturday night, 35-27 over Evansville Bosse.

Lucas Cook starred for the Falcons, running back an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also caught one touchdown pass and made the big stop as Bosse went for a late fourth down conversion that fell short.

Quarterback Brennan Ellis was 10-of-17 passing for 167 yards and three touchdowns for North Vermillion. The junior also ran for 107 yards on 19 carries.

Senior Corey Buchhaas led the Falcon defense with 12 tackles in the win.

The victory marks career win no. 100 for Falcon head coach Brian Crabtree.