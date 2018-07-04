North Vermillion hires new boys basketball coach

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTHI) - North Vermillion basketball has hired Jacob Cummings as its new boys' head coach, according to a release from Athletic Director Martin Brown. The school announced the decision via a Tuesday afternoon press release.
Full text of the release can be found below.
