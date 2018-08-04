The North Vermillion football team is expecting big things in 2018. The Faclons return 13 starters from a team that went 6-4 last year.
Related Content
- North Vermillion football ready for big things
- North Central football ready for big season
- Northview football ready for a big season
- 1A North Vermillion sectional
- South Vermillion baseball beat North Vermillion
- South Vermillion softball beats North Vermillion
- North Vermillion wins sectional title
- North Vermillion wins at West Vigo
- North Vermillion wins Banks of the Wabash
- North Vermillion girls beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Scroll for more content...