Clear

North V. and South V. ready for battle

Sports 10 caught up with both Vermillion County rivals ahead of the big Friday night contest.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 11:19 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The rivalry renews itself on Friday night as South Vermillion goes on the road for a county showdown against North Vermillion. 

The Wildcats have a big challenge ahead of them. South Vermillion hasn't defeated the Falcons since 2009.

Greg Barrett's group thought it had the win last season after jumping out to a 21-0 first quarter lead over North Vermillion. But the Falcons responded in kind with 42 unanswered points in the comeback victory.

Sports 10 caught up with both Vermillion County rivals ahead of the big Friday night contest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
More Pleasant Weather
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose offense returns talent

Image

Brookins ready for senior year

Image

North and South V. ready for showdown

Image

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Image

A night of Scouting

Image

Vigo County Education Foundation awards 150 grants

Image

"It's all costs that we weren't expecting," Maintenance issues put financial strain on humane societ

Image

Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

Image

First-responders deal with Lyford Y construction

Image

Changes to Illinois FOID card coming

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage