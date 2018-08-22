North V. and South V. ready for battle

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The rivalry renews itself on Friday night as South Vermillion goes on the road for a county showdown against North Vermillion.

The Wildcats have a big challenge ahead of them. South Vermillion hasn't defeated the Falcons since 2009.

Greg Barrett's group thought it had the win last season after jumping out to a 21-0 first quarter lead over North Vermillion. But the Falcons responded in kind with 42 unanswered points in the comeback victory.

Sports 10 caught up with both Vermillion County rivals ahead of the big Friday night contest.