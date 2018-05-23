Clear

North Daviess softball wins sectionals

Lady Cougars beat Barr-Reeve

Posted: May. 22, 2018 11:02 PM
Updated: May. 22, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The North Daviess softball team beat Barr-Reeve 8-3 to win their second straight sectional title.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Zionsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Slightly cooler and a little less humid.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It