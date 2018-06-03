Clear

North Central wins semi-state, returns to state finals

North Central will face Pioneer in the state finals at Purdue on June 9th.

ELNORA, Ind. (WTHI) - North Central softball continued the program's tradition of success Saturday by advancing to the state finals. The Thunderbirds won the semi-state with a 3-2 win over Hauser and a 10-0 rout over Lanesville.

