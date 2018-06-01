Clear

North Central softball winning as a team

Lady T-Bird two wins from 1A state finals

Posted: May. 31, 2018 11:14 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Scroll for more content...
The North Central softball team is two wins away from the 1A state finals. Saturday they face Hauser at the North Daviess semi-state. A big key to the Lady T-Birds success has been the way every member of the team has bought into the system.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Still a chance of scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It